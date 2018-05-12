Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM BS Yeddyurappa have been taking digs at each other for almost a month, campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. They continued to do the same even as they vote on Saturday.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who is hoping to become the CM again, visited a temple in Shikarpur ahead of Karnataka assembly elections 2018. After casting his vote, the former CM expressed confidence of the BJP coming back to power. He also announced that May 17 will be his swearing in ceremony.

"People are fed up with the Siddaramaiah government. I urge the people to come out & vote for BJP. I assure the people of Karnataka that I'm going to give good governance. ‏It is an auspicious day, everyone should come out & vote. We (BJP) will get more than 150 seats & I'm gonna make the government on 17th May," ANI quoted BS Yeddyurappa as saying.

BS Yeddyurappa said that he would leave for Delhi to invite Narendra Modi and others after the counting gets over. "I will fly to Delhi on the 15th once the results for Karnataka elections are announced and meet Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I will invite him and others for the swearing in ceremony which is going to happen most likely on the 17th," he told NDTV.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cast his vote in Varuna, Mysuru on Saturday afternoon. Talking to the media, the CM expressed his confidence of Congress coming back to power. "We are very very confident that Congress party will come back to power with complete majority," ANI quoted him as saying.

When asked about BS Yeddyurappa announcing the swearing-in ceremony, Siddaramaiah laughed it off, calling him mentally disturbed. ANI tweed, "#WATCH: As voting in #Karnataka continues, CM Siddaramaiah says, 'Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident.' #KarnatakaElections2018."

ANI tweeted, "JDS has distributed a lot of money, their candidate says he is a society secretary, so from where did he get so much money? Also, BJP is openly supporting JDS, they have put up a dummy candidate here: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Chamundeshwari constituency."