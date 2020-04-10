Bollywood has seen some of the grandest weddings and biggest divorces. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive divorces in Bollywood.

Sussanne Khan: One celebrity divorce that broke all our hearts and made us lose faith in love was that of Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The childhood sweethearts ended their marriage after 14 years, with two lovely children in their arms. While the exact reason behind their divorce never came to the forefront, it was speculated that Hrithik's affairs led to this. As per an Indiatimes report, Sussanne walked away with Rs 380 crore as an alimony, leaving a big dent in Hrithik's pocket.

Adhuna Bhabani: Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna were quite young when they fell-in-love and decided to get married. So when the two decided to call it quits owing to differences in their ideologies and thinking, it didn't come much as a surprise. As per a Cosmopolitan report, Farhan chose to go with one-time alimony instead of monthly maintenance income. Apart from this, he also gave up his home – Vipasna – and also invested in the future study of their children.

Amrita Singh: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh broke several stereotypes to be with each-other. So it was shocking when the two decided to part ways amid much dirty linen being washed in public. A Cosmo report had quoted Saif saying, "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs. 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs. 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs. 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I've to slog till I drop dead."

Karisma Kapoor: When Karisma Kapoor decided to give love another shot and tied-the-knot with an already divorced Sanjay Kapur, we were all expecting a happily-ever-after for the beautiful actress. However, their divorce involved a lot of mudslinging and ugly banter. The couple filed for a divorce in 2014 and were legally divorced by May 2016. A lawyer involved in the case had said, "Karisma will get Sunjay's father's house (in Khar) transferred in her name. Sunjay has to purchase bonds worth Rs. 14 crore for the children, which will attract a monthly interest of around Rs. 10 lakh."

Rhea Pillai: Rhea Pillai got divorced twice. She was earlier married to Sanjay Dutt. As per an Indiatimes report, Sanjay Dutt had given her Rs 8 crore as alimony apart from a luxurious car and several of her other expenses. Rhea received Rs 4 lakh as monthly instalment for maintenance from her second husband, Leander Paes.

Malaika Arora: Of all the Bollywood separations, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's separation was the one which hurt us the most. While an India.com report had stated that Malaika had asked for just Rs 10 crore, several reports said that Malaika had not demanded any alimony from Arbaaz.