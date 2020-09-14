Ever since the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death began, each day has been bringing forth some shocking revelation or names. From his family to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, everyone has been under the scanner. It was recently reported that Rhea Chakraborty had even named Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs case.

Few reports had stated that in a 20-page-long statement, Rhea had named a couple of celebrities who used to take drugs from her and Sushant. Apart from Sara and Rakul, Simone Khambatta's name had also been taken in the connection. However, as per the latest reports, the news of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet's drug involvement is totally false. The NCB Chief has revealed that no such 'Bollywood list' was ever made and the only list they have is of the peddlers and traffickers. He also revealed that no names have been zeroed upon.

The cryptic post

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kareena had spoken about 'hope' in a cryptic post. Sharing a dark picture of herself, Kareena had written, "Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope." While we are not sure whether she had written it in Sara Ali Khan's context but the timing of the tweets hints at it. Social media users also felt that Kareena is hinting at something with this cryptic post at a time when Sara's name has been dragged into this.

After the alleged break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan. Reacting to that, Kareena had said, "I honestly wouldn't know because none of them have told me that. That's the truth." On Karan Johar's coffee couch, Bebo had called Sara Ali Khan 'classy' and Kartik Aaryan 'massy'. When Kartik was invited to Kareena Kapoor's radio show, he had revealed that he was dating only and only his 'work'.