Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. According to special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, Rhea Chakraborty was at the Narcotics Control Bureau office last night. She was taken to Mumbai's Byculla Jail this morning. She was sent to jail for 14 days following a video hearing by a magistrate who rejected her bail last night. 

Rhea's arrest stroked a debate on social media. People from all walks of society came forward to support her from celebs to netizens and media people. They slammed the patriarchy system of India.

Why the support

It all started with the photographs of the actor Rhea coming out from her car in a T-shirt that read: Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and you." While many people endorsed her message, many others opposed it and even dubbed it as arrogant.

 What did the message on the T-shirt mean?

The said lines talks about patriarchy and how the media treats women who are in the lens as opposed to men.

Rhea Chakrovorthy

Bollywood celebs trend #JusticeForRhea

Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share Rhea's 'let's smash patriarchy' quote. Directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Atika Chohan were among those who reacted sharply to her arrest. Actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha also came out in her support.

While Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar raised questions on Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs and Rhea merely procuring drugs for him.

Here's Taapsee's tweet:

Celebs slamming patriarchy

Anurag Kashyap
Kareena Kapoor Khan
#JusticeForRhea ☀️

Shweta altered the text to suit her fight for 'justice' for her brother. "Roses are red; violets are blue, let's stand for the right, me and you," it read. She captioned the post writing, "#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

Check out:

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

Kamya Punjabi slams the 'Halla' that is happening on social media.

The social media has divided into two with #JusticeForRhea and #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput trending throughout.

