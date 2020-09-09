Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. According to special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, Rhea Chakraborty was at the Narcotics Control Bureau office last night. She was taken to Mumbai's Byculla Jail this morning. She was sent to jail for 14 days following a video hearing by a magistrate who rejected her bail last night.
Rhea's arrest stroked a debate on social media. People from all walks of society came forward to support her from celebs to netizens and media people. They slammed the patriarchy system of India.
Why the support
It all started with the photographs of the actor Rhea coming out from her car in a T-shirt that read: Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and you." While many people endorsed her message, many others opposed it and even dubbed it as arrogant.
What did the message on the T-shirt mean?
The said lines talks about patriarchy and how the media treats women who are in the lens as opposed to men.
Bollywood celebs trend #JusticeForRhea
Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share Rhea's 'let's smash patriarchy' quote. Directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Atika Chohan were among those who reacted sharply to her arrest. Actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha also came out in her support.
While Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar raised questions on Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs and Rhea merely procuring drugs for him.
Here's Taapsee's tweet:
Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys ?? https://t.co/6f8l7DncuI— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2020
Celebs slamming patriarchy
Roses are red— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 8, 2020
Violets are blue
If you are getting triggered by this post
Then the problem is you! pic.twitter.com/6u6vU5TXIH
Shweta altered the text to suit her fight for 'justice' for her brother. "Roses are red; violets are blue, let's stand for the right, me and you," it read. She captioned the post writing, "#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."
Check out:
View this post on Instagram
We can use our grey cells and figure out easily why thr are so many supporters rising all of sudden once the drug angle has come out. Be rest-assured we are not fools, just waiting for the whole truth to come out and then we’ll see whr r these supporters! Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice
Kamya Punjabi slams the 'Halla' that is happening on social media.
Roses are red— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 9, 2020
Violets are blue
Jo galat hai woh galat hai
Itna halla kyu ?
Use of drugs is illegal..!!! Period.!!!#WorldUnitedForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput ??
The social media has divided into two with #JusticeForRhea and #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput trending throughout.