In one of the most shocking turn-of-events, Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly named Sara Ali Khan in the drug case. It was said that Rhea had named close to 25 Bollywood celebrities who used to consume drugs. Now, in a 25 paged statement, Chakraborty has allegedly named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta Simone Khambattain the drugs case.

Rhea has also allegedly confessed that Sara and Sushant used to do drugs together. Sara had met Sushant for the first time on the sets of Kedarnath. It was said that the two were even in a relationship, however, it fell apart post the movie.

Sushant's friend, Samuel Haokip had said, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia."

Ever since the news broke out, Sara has been slammed and trolled on Twitter. While one user said, "Did Sara Ali Khan struggle for drugs the way she struggled for a role? Hands folded saying 'Please mujhe drugs dedo?'", another said, "@JBLaudio @garnierUSA @PUMA are promoting drug culture via Sara Ali Khan, who is their brand ambassador", "Rhea chakrabarti has said name of sara Ali Khan is right I think as per news was that SSR was in love with her but mother of sara did not allowed for such relation as she might be knowing too about this drugs use by sara and ssr", "Drugs case: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta under NCB scanner..!! Their followers who use to admire them for healthy food & yoga freaks posts", ""If what Rhea Chakraborty told the NCB (as disclosed by a TV channel) is true that Sara Ali Khan was doing drugs, then it is imperative for NCB & CBI to question Sara. Also because she was in a relationship with Sushant and can throw a lot of light into what was going in his life."

Several tweets were made asking Puma and Garnier to change Sara Ali Khan as their brand ambassador.