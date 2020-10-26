Ever since Kareena made her Instagram debut, the actress has been entertaining her fans with her cute pictures that are worth a glance. But this time she definitely stunned her fans by sharing an old picture of hers with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor from the sets of their last release 'Jab We Met'. Not only this, Bebo even tagged her then co-star Shahid and director Imtiaz Ali who directed 'Jab We Met'.

It is a BTS picture where director Imtiaz Ali, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are glued to the screen as if they seem to be taking a look at their best shot. Celebrating 13 years of 'Jab We Met', Kareena posted the picture and captioned it as, "'Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai'. #13YearsOfJabWeMet #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision." The film is not only remembered for storyline, chartbuster songs and beautiful locales but also for Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's love affair.

'Jab We Met' was the last film where Shahid and Kareena shared screen space. They also worked together in 'Udta Punjab' but didn't share screen space in the entire film. In fact, the duo didn't even shoot together. However, they did promote the film together having Alia Bhatt stand in between the two.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor began dating during the shoot of their film 'Fida' and went on to work in several films. Unfortunately, all proved to be a dud at the box office. In spite of their much loved on-screen pair, the films tanked at the box office except for 'Jab We Met' which became a blockbuster hit but the couple had already separated towards the end of the film schedule. It was also reported that Kareena and Shahid visited the sets in their respective cars and avoided having any eye contact on the sets except during the shot.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab We Met' released in 2007 making it one of the highest grossers of the year and a turning point in both Kareena and Shahid's life, personally as well as professionally.