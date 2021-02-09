There is a long list of celebs all set to become parents in 2021. We have already seen the arrival of Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma's daughter and Kapil Sharma - Ginni Chatrath's son this year. And there are several other celebs all set to welcome their bundle-of-joy. Let's take a look at celebs who are going to turn parents in 2021.

Kareena Kapoor: The nation went into a state of euphoria when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced the news of their second baby. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the announcement said. Bebo has been rocking her second pregnancy as beautifully as she did the first time around. The couple is expecting the second baby this month, February 2021.

Lisa Haydon: Supermodel and actress Lisa Haydon recently announced her third pregnancy. The diva, who tied-the-knot with Dino Lalvani, is a mother of two little boys. Lisa said that the third child is going to be a girl. The baby is expected to arrive sometime in June this year.

Anita Hassanandani: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child this year. The couple, who tied-the-knot in 2013, managed to keep the news under wraps for a long while. Talking about it, Anita had told HT, "See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn't have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it." The baby is due to arrive in February 2021.

Aditi Malik: Mohit Malik shared the news of wife's pregnancy on social media. He wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love."

Harshdeep Kaur: Singer Harshdeep Kaur is also going to turn parent this year. "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings," Harshdeep wrote while making the announcement.

The baby is due to arrive in March, 2021.