With the 'Good News' that Bollywood's begum Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan shared yesterday, fans have gone berserk over the fact that Kareena Kapoor is pregnant once again and the couple is expecting their second child. Ever since the news broke, none can keep calm and so we have come with a flashback about the amazing trends Bebo had set back then when was pregnant for the first time.

Kareena has always made a point to set a style statement even during her pregnancy that made her fans go gaga over her looks and her style of redefining maternity fashion. Here are a few pregnancy transformations that were made by Kareena during her first pregnancy in 2016.

1) Ramp Walk with her baby bump

Kareena Kapoor managed to grab all the limelight when she walked the ramp with her baby bump for ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee during the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016 finale. Dressed in a grey lehenga with golden work, she exuded regal charm on the ramp.

2) Pregnancy can also be bold

Kareena made all the to-be-mommies believe that you can definitely manage to look hot and bold even with your baby bump. Bebo looked mesmerizing in her thigh-high slit Mehendi color Kaftaan at aunt Rima Jain's birthday party.

3) Heels during pregnancy

Kareena paid no heed to the biggest misconception that women have that you can't flaunt heels during pregnancy. In fact, she proved to be the show-stealer making a ravishing appearance with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.

4) Simple yet elegant

Not just decked up Kareena looked confident even in the no make-up look, those easy-breezy attires, and chappals.

5) Airport looks

Kareena Kapoor's airport looks were a game-changer. The new mommy likes to take it easy and even prefers jeans along with a comfy tee-shirt and a pair of sneakers.