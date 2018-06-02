The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has inspired many with her fit body and lifestyle. After the actress got pregnant with Taimur Khan, she had put on a lot of weight but she hit the gym as soon as she could and stunned everyone with her amazing transformation. The size zero trendsetter is back to her form and is doing movies too.

The actress's film Veere Di Wedding just released on June 1 and got a really good response from the audience and critics. However, while she was promoting the film, many people on social media trolled her for the outfits she wore, saying that she should dress more like a mother.

Kareena then gave a befitting response to her critics. She told Mid-Day, "One should wear what they look good in. I don't know what motherly dressing is. My mom (Babita) wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore)? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. Just because I have had a baby doesn't mean I can't wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means."

She also spoke about how the trollers targeted her pregnancy while she was in that condition.

"When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives," she added.

Breaking all the stereotypes that the society has for Bollywood actresses Kareena said, "Earlier, the mindset of Indian actresses was that they had to look 25, no matter what their age is. We don't succumb to those pressures any more. Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Alia ,Bhatt are breaking these barriers. We won't be rattled any longer by who is saying what."