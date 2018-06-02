Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat are the fresh new couple of the industry. Speculations about them dating had been making rounds since the time they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Ranbir then admitted to dating Alia in an interview with GQ, "It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ranbir and Alia got really close to each other in Bulgaria, where they were shooting for the first schedule of Karan Johar's Brahmastra.

A close source revealed to the daily, "Alia spoke about how getting to work with Ranbir was a dream come true for her and that she had a crush on the Saawaraiya actor."

"The two took off to Bulgaria, first for a recce with Ayan and then later for the film's shoot. Alia and Ranbir also spent New Year's Eve in Bulgaria and Alia's Instagram (photograph) was proof of their budding friendship." The source further added.

The rumours started going around about Ranbir and Alia when they arrived together for Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. While Alia was promoting her super hit film Raazi, she seemed to dodge all questions about Ranbir.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia was all praises for Ranbir and called him a fantastic human being who is very very pure. Reports about Alia not only getting close to Ranbir but his family as well have been going around.

Recently, Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh showed some love on social media for Alia by commenting on her posts with hearts and kisses.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the Bhatt family and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor gifted Alia a special bracelet.

Looks like Alia has been accepted by the Kapoor family and could easily end up in their house as a bride.