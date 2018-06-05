Veere Di Wedding was released on June 1 and has received a really good response from the audience and critics. It marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback to the big screen after a long break, and she is now all set to sign other films too. Earlier, the actress was busy taking care of her son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

During a promotional event of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena was asked about her opinion on feminism and she had said, "I am not a feminist; I believe in equality."

Social media users had immediately taken the statement to troll the actress. And now talking about the trolls Kareena had told Hindustan Times, "What was wrong in the feminism statement? I'd still say that I believe in equality and there's nothing wrong in it. Most people think that feminism means male bashing and it makes women superior."

"That's what they've always meant, otherwise, why would they be fighting on Twitter every time. However, I would also like to add, that in a way, I am a bit of a feminist but I am a feminist in the right way. I'm not trying to say that men are lesser because they are not. I believe it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. But then, main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism."

When Kareena was asked if her words were misconstrued, she replied, "its fine. It doesn't matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. If you don't have support from a man and vice versa, it would be difficult to have a family. I don't want to get associated with any 'isms'.I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?"

On the work front, Kareena had decided to do one film a year as she wanted to maintain a balance between work and personal family time but according to a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, after the success of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena has signed two films with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actress will be seen on screen with Shah Rukh in biopic film Salute, based on the life of Rakesh Sharma.