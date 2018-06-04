Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making heads turn with her outfits during promotions of Veere Di Wedding. However, hubby Saif Ali Khan reportedly found one such dress to be too revealing and asked her to change.

According to Catch News, Kareena during a recent interview to a Radio show, revealed an incident where Saif found her dress inappropriate for the event and asked her to change it. Bebo wore a black outfit, flaunting her abs and it had transparent stripes from below her thighs.

Kareena said that when Saif saw her in the dress, his immediate words were, "What is this? Go and change it" as he found the outfit little too revealing. However, the actress did not listen to Saif's advice and attended the event in the same dress.

Like always, Kareena was much talked about for her fashion sense, and was reportedly praised for the same outfit. Fans shared the images on social media, praising the dazzling diva for her style.

Later, she showed the pictures to Saif and then the latter complimented her saying, "you are looking good", the report stated.

Kareena's transformation after her delivery has been an inspiring one. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress had hit the gym soon after Taimur's birth, and achieved stunning results in no time.

Meanwhile, her latest release Veere Di Wedding that also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania has been dominating the box office from its opening day. The film has become one of the top opening grossers of 2018.