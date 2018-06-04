In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Lakshya Kochhar, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, shared his experience of working in the historical period sports drama and making a debut alongside one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry.

Gold is a historical film directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Lakshya plays the role of a hockey player in the film, which is set for release on August 15.

IBTimes India: How did you bag the role in Gold? Tell us about your role.

Lakshya: I had multiple auditions with Nandini Shrikent, the casting director of the film, and got this part. I play a hockey player in the 1948 team that wins the first Olympic gold medal in independent India.

IBTimes India: Since it is a historical period drama, tell us about your preparation and research work.

Lakshya: The physical transformation was a major part of the preparation. I had to look like an athlete to convincingly play one. Also, when you wear the Indian jersey and are playing for your country, even if it is for a film, that itself is a massive motivation and responsibility.

IBTimes India: How was working with Akshay Kumar and did he help you on sets since it's your debut? Lakshya: Absolutely surreal and enriching to work with my childhood hero. I've watched Namastey London 500 times without exaggeration; hence the transition from the biggest fan to being co-actors was tough but smooth and very rewarding and enriching

IBTimes India: Tell us about your co-stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh

Lakshya: They are absolutely fantastic in what they do. Extremely inspiring and very friendly.

IBTimes India: As you assisted Shujaat Saudagar on Rock On 2, what did you learn from that job?

Lakshya: Shujaat is my mentor, he has taught me everything I know about films. Rock on 2 was like a film school for me... I learned a lot by just being on sets and interacting and watching all the experienced people like Farhan Sir, Arjun Sir and Shraddha Kapoor. Working with people you've idolised since childhood is a surreal feeling.

IBTimes India: People in India follow cricket more than other sports, do you think a film on hockey will be able to create an impact?

Lakshya: The change is already coming, with so many different leagues in different sports coming into light these days like kabbadi, badminton, hockey, etc but yes a film has its own reach and impact. Hence I feel our film will make a difference in the mindset but the change is already happening... I'm sure we all can feel it with the increase in the number of medals in all the games.

IBTimes India: What after Gold?

Lakshya: As for now, I am eagerly awaiting to see the feedback from the audience. Everyone has loved the trailer of the film. I have also been reading a few things, some are exciting some are not... waiting for the right script and part for me to start...but I should positively start something by next month... Excited for my cinematic journey ahead.