Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding to hit the theatres on June 1. The actress plays a commitment-phobic role in the film and when she was asked who she thinks would be perfect for her role among the male actors, DNA quoted her saying, "Ranbir (Kapoor). He is perfect for this role."

Looking at Ranbir's past relationships, some would say that Kareena is right.

Ranbir is rumoured to be in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. The duo has been spotted in various places together. The actors started appearing together right after the start of the shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra. They also appeared to attend Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together and the speculations of them being together started to rise.

Alia and Ranbir have been dodging the questions about their relationship - the actors are neither accepting nor denying the speculations.

Talking about the rumours, Alia had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumours. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

"I don't know whether I used the word, 'fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people," she added.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir was asked whether he was dating Alia and the actor revealed that it was "too new" to talk about.

Ranbir is all set for the release of his upcoming biopic Sanju scheduled to hit the screens on June 29.