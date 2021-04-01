Star parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan earlier disclosed that they will not be sharing pictures of their newborn on social media and also requested paparazzi to avoid clicking their pictures if they ever happen to spot them in public places with their toddlers.

The actress recently took to Instagram and posted one family picture of herself with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and their newborn child. Out of all the members of the family, Kareena Kapoor Khan officially joined social media with a verified account when she became the brand ambassador of Puma.

In 2016, when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had released a statement and introduced their firstborn as Taimur Ali Khan, there had been a massive controversy surrounding his name, which later died down and Saif and Kareena chose to stick to their initial decision. Following the event, Taimur's photos and news of his whereabouts often became the top trends on social media, some of which had been quite derogatory.

However, in recent time, ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strictly informed the press to avoid clicking pictures of their daughter, Kareena and Saif decided to follow in the same footsteps and avoid releasing any pictures of their next son. The two had refused to give a name and netizens had started a mock trend on Twitter, suggesting the couple name their next son, Aurangzeb, who was one of the Mughal rulers of India.

See pictures of the entire family below.

Yes, we fooled you, but the pictures were adorable weren't they?

APRIL FOOL'S DAY | DISCLAIMER

THIS ARTICLE IS A WORK OF FICTION AND INTENDED TO BE HUMOUROUS AND SATIRICAL ON THE OCCASSION OF APRIL FOOL'S DAY. READERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO CONFUSE THEM WITH REAL INCIDENTS. ANY ACTION YOU TAKE UPON THE INFORMATION YOU FIND IN THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, THE CONTENT MUST BE PERCEIVED AS INTENDED.- FOR HUMOUR ONLY.