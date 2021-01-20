Adar Poonawalla is the man of the moment! The Serum Institute CEO is the man behind Covishield, the vaccine approved for emergency use in India. From leadership summits, TV channel debates, newspapers to radios, the man is all over the place and rightly so! Adar Poonawalla's wife recently celebrated his birthday and gave us a sneak peek into what life has been for the man in the last few months.

Natasha, who is also the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, is a known face in the social circuit. Apart from being a fashionista, she is also involved in considerable philanthropic work. The couple recently celebrated Adar's 40th birthday.

Wishing him with a grand birthday cake, Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Happy birthday to this powerhouse, and my rock! @adarpoonawalla Taking a moment to celebrate, after what's been a tough few months of sleepless nights and relentless hard work. Here's to many more milestones, and hopefully a little more sleep." Now, here's the interesting bit!

Adar Poonawalla's wife, Natasha, is a close friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Natasha shares a strong bond with Kareena Kapoor and her girl tribe that includes – Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor.

Not only have they all been spotted partying together but also get clicked working out together too. The Instagram pictures of both the ladies is a proof of how much fun they have when they are together. Natasha also shares a close bond with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Dharma scion – Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor has been breaking the internet with her sassy captions and chic pictures throughout her pregnancy. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second child is expected to arrive in February. The duo recently moved to another house which has been designed keeping in mind the couple's love for old world charm and rustic vibes.

"Saif and Kareena's new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur's own space as he's growing up," said designer Darshini Shah. She had also been in news for refurbishing Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace.