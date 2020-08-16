While many were just speculating and making jokes over it, but the truth is that this coronavirus pandemic has indeed given a major spike to pregnancies.

In fact, several renowned health portals and websites have made the announcement that the year 2021 would see almost triple the number of births that we usually see every year. And it's not just the common people, celebrities too have made a baby announcement or welcomed babies into their lives during this pandemic. While the babies born and conceived during coronavirus would be called 'coronial' babies, the parents would also be called 'coronial parents.

Let's take a look at the celebs who are all set to join the coronial parents' team

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

The 35-year-old celebrity announced in March about welcoming her baby with fiancé Orlando Blooom, this year. And ever since then, Katy's pregnancy style statements have been giving a major run for the money to models and fashionistas all across the globe. Her comfortable and chic dressing has given a new life to maternity wear.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan:

Kareena and Saif recently announced that they are expecting a new addition to the family and their fans went berserk. Kareena had set major pregnancy goals and maternity fashion goals for expectant mothers and we can't wait to see what new things is she prepared to grab our eyeballs with.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty:

Nicki Minaj recently announced that the power couple is expecting their first child soon. Just like her songs, Nicki's pregnancy announcement photoshoot was also a big hit.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanvokic:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanvokic also broke the news of being in a relationship at the start of this year and soon shared the news of her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son into the world on July 30. And ever since then both the parents keep giving us a sneak peek into the little wonder of joy their tiny one is.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: Ed Sheeran and Cherry and expecting their first child in the summers next year. The couple has been maintaining a low profile but their fans are elated with the news.