India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Natasa Stankovic were on Thursday (July 30) blessed with a baby boy.

And we got our hands on the first picture of the baby boy and it is adorable. The picture was shared on social media by doting dad Hardik Pandya along with the caption, "The blessing from God."

Hardik took to social media to share an adorable photo of his newborn. In the photo, we can see Hardik seen holding his kid's little hand.

'We are blessed with our baby boy'

Hardik Pandya captioned the post with, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

As soon as the news broke, social media users as well as sports stars, celebrities sent out congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The Indian cricketer announced his engagement on New Year's Eve during their year-end vacation to Dubai. Hardik and Mumbai-based Serbian actor Natasa had been dating for quite some time before they made their relationship public on December 31.

Earlier in May, Hardik announced that his wife Natasa was pregnant and also shared a picture from their private ceremony.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," Hardik had written while sharing a photo with his partner.