Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor may not be the best of friends but are definitely good friends. The two acted together in Yuva that was a box office success of its time. Kareena and Vivek became friends while shooting for Yuva and it was the time when Vivek Oberoi had a breakup with his then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

The actor stayed single for a long time after his split with Aishwarya. In an interview with a leading web portal, Vivek had revealed how his good friend Kareena Kapoor used to pressurise him to get married.

He had said, "The pressure (of getting married) is on, not only from my family but from even Bebo (Kareena's pet name).'

"Every time we go out for dinner, she would shake her head and tell me - 'find a nice girl and settle down' and I would hide behind Saif to dodge the bullet. We had some great laughs.''

Talking about Vivek and Kareena's friendship, Bebo had told a daily, "If you remember, we did one of my best films Yuva together. He was very sweet and considerate then. I find no change in him. Yes, Vivek and I are friends."

The Press Conference

Vivek addressed a press conference on April 1, 2003, alledging that Salman had threatened him by calling him 41 times on his phone abusing him and his other co-stars. According to Vivek, Salman had accused him of having a physical relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji, and Somi Ali.

After the press conference, things went out of control for Vivek. The actor who had emerged successful with hits like Saathiya, Yuva, Company and Shootout At Lokhandwala was sidelined all of a sudden. He was out of his B-town friend circle. Lost his career, love, social life, and almost everything to that unfortunate press conference.