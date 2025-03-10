It has been two months since Karanveer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18. But the actor is yet to receive his prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Karanveer has seen an unprecedented amount of love and attention ever since his BB win. But when it comes to the monetary gains from the show, the Bigg Boss 18 winner is still in the waiting.

KKK winning amount

This is Karanveer Mehra's second big win after Khatron Ke Khiladi. He won a substantial amount after winning the adventure reality show along with a car. Talking about the same, he had said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's money has come, and the car that I won is going to arrive in a few days. I didn't get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now."

BB 18 winning amount

Talking about the Bigg Boss winning amount, Karanveer had revealed a fortnight ago that it was in the process. "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors. Now I don't intend to leave this channel. Colors is actually a channel that makes you a name. Rs 50 lakhs is the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18 and it's yet to come," Mehra said.

However, on being asked about whether he has finally received the prize money, Mehra has now said in an interview that its still in the process. The 'TV Biwi Aur Main' actor emphasised on how it is the people's love and his fan-mily that gets him more excited than the money. Karan had earlier revealed his plans of funding the education of the kids of his staff.

Sponsoring education of staff's kids

The actor had added that even though he has been doing it for quite some time, the children now want to go for higher studies. "I plan to fund the education of my staff's children. This is something I've been considering for a while. I'm already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them," he had told Mid-day in an interview.