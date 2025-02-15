This Valentine's Day has put an end to all the fans of Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang waiting for the duo to make it official. Chum Darang has finally shared pictures of her V-day celebrations with Karanveer Mehra. The Bigg Boss 18 winner and Chum Darang can be seen getting mushy in the pictures and videos. And not just that, KV can also be heard saying those three magical words to Chum in the video.

Chum's V-day pics and videos

Chum shared a series of pictures and videos. While she can be seen cheering to a drink with Karan in one of the pictures, in another we get to see a huge collage of their best moments together. It is after these pictures that Karanveer Mehra comes into the frame and says, "Roses are red, violets are blue. I don't know about anybody but I love you."

Chum and Karanveer's relationship

And with this, there is nothing that is left to the imagination of their fans anymore. "Valentine's Day it was. Thank you," she wrote in the caption. Chum and Karanveer Mehra never left one another's side from day 1 inside the Bigg Boss house.

So much so that the Badhaai Do actress was slammed by other housemates for piggybacking her way to the finale on KV's shoulders. However, the Khatron Ke Khiladi winner maintained that it was Chum's journey that made her reach the finale and the top 5.

"I was confident she would make it to the Top 5, because of Chum's journey in the show, and she did it. As for our relationship, it grew gradually over time, and we became protective of each other. We appreciated each other's habits, discovered many similarities, and complemented one another well. Now that we are out in the real world, it's up to her to decide where our relationship will go from here," he had said in an interview.