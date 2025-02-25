Karanveer Mehra has witnessed a newfound fan following and success after Bigg Boss 18. The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner won hearts with his simplicity and pure equations within the house. The actor is now bombarded with projects and is busy shooting day and night. Amid all this, Karanveer has revealed that he is yet to receive his BB winning money.

In a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karanveer revealed that even though KKK was his first show with Colors, he doesn't want to leave the channel anymore. He added how being on this channel makes one a big name. It was in the same conversation that he revealed that his BB money is yet to come.

"Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors. Now I don't intend to leave this channel. Colors is actually a channel that makes you a name. Rs 50 lakhs is the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18 and it's yet to come," Mehra said.

The pending money

The Bigg Boss 18 winner further added that he has received the Khatron Ke Khiladi winning amount but the car is yet to come. "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's money has come, and the car that I won is going to arrive in a few days. I didn't get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now," he mentioned.

Karanveer further said that he has contributed to changing the image of the show. He added how he refrained from getting abusive or physical as he knew his mother was watching the show.

How he changed Colors' image

"I knew my mother was watching, so I avoided abusive language and physical confrontations. I even told the producers that I would win the trophy without unnecessary drama. People have commented that I've helped cleanse Bigg Boss's image. Now, many actors are considering participating in the show because they see a different side of it," he explained.