Karanveer Mehra is a busy man. From attending interviews, chat shows to catching up with long lost friends and reuniting with the ones from Bigg Boss 18; Karan has been all over the place. A few days after Farah Khan shared a picture with Karanveer praising him, the Bigg Boss 18 winner dropped several pictures partying with her.

Karanveer Mehra was seen partying with Farah Khan. However, what caught everyone's attention was Chum Darang's presence at the do. Karan and Chum posed together and seemed to be having a quality time. Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sidharth were also present to party with the BB winner. The pictures have netizens asking if KV and Chum are "official" now.

Party at Farah Khan's house

The party seemed to be for Javed Akhtar, celebrating his 80th birthday at Farah Khan's home. "Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey. #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend Thank you for a such a good time @farahkhankunder #farahkhan #karanveermehra #chumdarang #biggboss 18," Karan wrote.

Chumveer fans elated

(Nothing has changed, we were crazy, we are crazy now. We were old, even in new cities we continue to remain old) "Omgggggg!!!!! Are you guys official??" asked a user. "You deserve to shine," another user commented. "The whole industry is his friend," a social media user commented. "Am I dreaming!!! He just randomly dropped this post midnight," one more social media user wrote.

Not just this; for the fans of Chumveer, a hashtag started for Chum Darang and Karanveer's cute moments inside the house. Karan dropped several mushy pictures with the Badhai Do actress. The two can be seen cuddling and squishing one another in the pictures. Social media has gone into a tizzy over the pictures and can't wait for the two to make it official.