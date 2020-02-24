Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava welcomed a baby girl Mehr in December 2019 and since then the duo are enjoying parenthood.

Ankita has now shared a note on the joy of motherhood and the struggles she has been overcoming. Opening about how motherhood changes a woman, the actress wrote: "They say Motherhood changes You! Now I understand that it does! I dunno if it's plain hormonal or due to increased Oxytocin and Dopamine levels in the brain but I feel more confident after becoming a mother...Confident about My Body (In this very Shape) It's acceptable and I don't beat myself up for how my body has changed Co's my body literally manufactured/Manifested The Love that @karan9198 and I have for eachother!"

She added, "Confident about singing out loud (for my baby)when people are around which was one of my major Fears (Given that I have learnt Hindustani classical for quite a few years) Co's now it's about Imparting music as I know it to my daughter and less about how people will perceive my singing. Confident about knowing when to stop fueling a useless conversation and wasting my time, I feel I have much more important things to do (for which I must save all my energy)"

Karan and Ankita kept the pregnancy a secret

The celebrity couple, who got married in May 2015, had kept their pregnancy a low key affair and did not announce it officially for the longest time until it got leaked and went viral on the Internet. For the unversed, the couple had announced about them embracing parenthood in 2018. However, Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage.

Karan's shocking confession

Karan, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, recently made some shocking confession regarding his unprofessional behaviour. Talking to Bombay Times, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said that he had messed up his professional life as stardom had got into his head. He, however, admits being a changed man now.

"I messed up badly. Stardom got to my head, and I got too big for my boots during the course of my show, Kasturi (2007-2009). I would report late, that too, drunk, on the set. I thought that I could get away with it because I had become an overnight star. But not everyone will tolerate that kind of behaviour for long. The show ended and I was out of work for a couple of years," he added.

Check out Ankita's long post: