The 10th season of Nach Baliye is gearing up to entertain the audience with spectacular dance performances by the celebrity couples. Nach Baliye 10 will reportedly premiere around the same time as Bigg Boss 14 i.e in September 2020.

This year, the popular dance reality show is likely to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and with this, the big production company will be venturing into television. Last year, the show was financed by Salman Khan Production.

While fans must be excited for the new season, below are a few celebrity couples who have been approached to participate so far.

Celebrities who are approached:

According to a few reports, Salman's Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana have been approached for the same. A Pinkvilla report also says that Diya Aur Bati Hum lead actress Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal has been approached as well. Apparently, Krishna Chali London actress Megha Chakraborty may participate on show.

Judges of Nach Baliye 10:

If reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, and Vaibhavi Merchant to be the judges of this season. A source close to Pinkvilla said, "Channel and the production are in talks, back and forth with Bipasha, David Dhawan and Vaibhavi Merchant to be the judges for the upcoming season. The talks are currently on, but nothing is confirmed as yet. Things might get locked next week," a source told PinkVilla.

About previous season of Nach Baliye:

Meanwhile, the ninth season of the popular show saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary bag the coveted trophy. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy bagged the first runners-up title. Others who were in the finale race were Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic.

The season made more news for the massive fights and on-set injuries than dancing. The unique theme of ex-flames and couples participating together didn't quite work in terms of TRPs. However, the theme of the 10th season is yet to be revealed.