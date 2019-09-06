Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh continue to make news even after being eliminated from the show. The duo, who was voted out last week, would be returning on the show as wild card contestants and would soon shoot for the new episode.

While their fans are excited to see them groove on the stage once again, looks like it won't be a pleasant comeback for Madhurima and Vishal. Rumour has been doing the rounds that choreographer Sanam Johar, who had choreographed their dance acts from the very first episode and helped them earn a lot of praise, has decided to back off.

A source told SpotboyE that Sanam is not keen on teaming up with Madhurima and Vishal again as he is utterly pissed with their unprofessional attitude off-stage. He has already informed his decision to discontinue his Nach Baliye 9 journey to the production house and it did create chaos on sets.

When the portal contacted Sanam, he confirmed his exit but chose to maintain that his decision to discontinue the show had nothing to do with the frequent arguments between Madhurima and Vishal. "It's not true. I am unable to continue due to health issues. I just wish a lot of luck and power to them as they deserve to win," he said.

Now, a choreographer from Punit Pathak's team has agreed to choreograph the duo for their second stint on Nach Baliye 9.

Madhurima and Vishal, despite putting their best foot forward in their performances, were voted out apparently due to their constant arguments and abuses on and off the stage. Recently, a leaked CCTV footage of their fight from their rehearsal room showed the actress slapping Vishal. The clip went viral online. The unfortunate incident is rumoured to have gone against them in terms of the number of votes.

The duo's arguments had often raised many eyebrows. In fact, producer Salman Khan had warned them on the very first episode to respect and be cordial with each other. Judge Raveena Tandon also gave them an earful during their last performance.