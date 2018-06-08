Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar is a well-known name in the industry as he has delivered many hit films in the past. Karan and Shah Rukh Khan's partnership is legendary as they have collaborated on several hit films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

But, the duo haven't talked about any upcoming projects yet.

Recently, the director announced that he is ready to work with Shah Rukh again and he has also prepared the script. The filming reportedly begins next year.

Talking about working with SRK, Karan was quoted by Pinkvilla saying, "I just can't wait to share cinema space with Shah Rukh again. In the last two years, we co-produced films together such as Student of the Year and Dear Zindagi but now I can't wait to collaborate with him in a full-fledged manner because I know whenever we do something together, it will be extraordinary and amazing."

"Shah Rukh isn't just a part of my career. He is a part of my life as well. Shah Rukh, Gauri and the kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are my immediate family. I won't even use the word 'dosti'. Apart from dad and mum, I consider SRK and Aditya Chopra's families my other families in the city. They will always be in every part and beat of my life." He further added.

Confirming the news of working with SRK, Karan said, "Now that I am back from my birthday break, I will take all those decisions, but I know one thing; he has been one of my best experiences in cinema ever and it's something that I can't wait to repeat."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is all set for his upcoming film Zero, starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is being directed by Anand L. Rai and will release in December 2018.