Harshvardhan Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif were recently spotted together on a movie date. Soon rumours of the new pairing started doing the rounds. However, there seems to be no truth behind the buzz.

According to Mid-Day, the Bhavesh Joshi actor and Isabelle have known each other since long, and are good friends. The two first met in New York during the making of Steven Roy Thomas' 2012 short film Coming Home, where they used to take acting classes, the report stated. Harshvardhan and Katrina's sister have been buddies ever since.

The Kapoor lad and the gorgeous lady were spotted together in a car while exiting a theatre at Juhu. They both looked comfortable around shutterbugs, which again suggested there was nothing out of the ordinary between the two, as most secret celebrity couples prefer not to be captured by the lenses. Nonetheless, the rumours can now be put to rest.

Meanwhile, after Mirziya, Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi too failed at the box office. The movie, though impressed some critics and many viewers, showed no success in box office collection. The hype around Veere Di Wedding seemed to further affected its business.