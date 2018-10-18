Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of his most loved films even now, but the actor says that he initially found the script to be utter "crap".

At an event to celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, SRK revealed how he felt about the story of the film when director Karan Johar had narrated it to him.

"I was at the hotel for the shoot of Chaahat and Karan came down and sat on the steps and narrated the story to me. It was utter crap and nonsense, and not like the film you finally saw. He thought that he had impressed me with a crap story. He still feels I don't know the story of the film. Later, he and Kajol came again and narrated the script to me in the room. I didn't hear anything because the moment he would start narrating, Kajol and he would start howling. I only heard two imbeciles crying," The Asian Age quoted Shah Rukh as saying with a laugh at the event.

Kajol, who was also present at the event, said that she found every scene of the film "cool". "In our defence, we thought that we were making a fabulous film. And I felt, 'oh this is so cool' every time he narrated a scene," she said.

However, Shah Rukh again added that if he had heard their way of narration, he would have thought of making some changes in it.

"Thank god, I didn't listen to the narration because with my inputs the film would have been trash, and would not have been made this way," the superstar said in reply to Kajol.

Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh are waiting for the release of his next film Zero, in which he plays the role of a dwarf. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.