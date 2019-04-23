After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood producers Dil Raju is said to be teaming up with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He has planned to remake Nani and Shraddha Srinath' Telugu movie Jersey in Hindi.

Raju, who made his debut as a producer with the Telugu film Dil in 2003, has bankrolled over 30 movies in his career spanning 16 years and most of them have become successful ventures at the box office. It is known that he is set to enter Bollywood with the remake of F2 – Fun and Frustration in Hindi.

The sources close to Dil Raju now claims that he has planned to expand his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) all over India. He is set to take successful Telugu movies with universal appeal to Hindi directly and collaborate with top B-Town stars. The Hindi remake of F2 – Fun and Frustration, which he is jointly producing with Boney Kapoor, is the first attempt in that direction.

Dil Raju, who is also a well-known distributor, released Jersey in Nizam and Vizag regions and he is stunned by its performance at the ticket counters in these areas. The movie has a universal appeal and after seeing its critical and commercial success, the producer has reportedly planned to take it Bollywood.

Sources close to Dil Raju said that he wants to collaborate with Karan Johar for the Hindi remake of Jersey. It is said that he is currently in talks with the Bollywood producer, who earlier presented Baahubali movies. The two are expected to complete the formalities of their first joint production.

Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is a period sports drama that is about a middle-aged cricketer who is forced to give up on his dream after his career failed to take off. It has struck a chord audience, critics and also many celebs including SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda. The movie has recovered over 60 per cent of the distributors' investment in just three days.