Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed reports about the casting of Dostana 2. Many responded to his Twitter post and gave some suggestions on best actors' pairs to play the lead role in the sequel.

Alia Bhatt, who was introduced to the film industry by Karan Johar through Student of the Year, was recently spotted walking out of the filmmaker's house. This fueled speculations that she had a meeting with him to play the female in the sequel to 2008 super-hit movie Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to slam the reports. He said he has plans of Dostana 2, but he is yet to take a call on it officially. The filmmaker tweeted on January 29, "For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved......"

Many of his followers replied to Karan Johar's post and requested him to come up with a sequel to Dostana as early as possible. Some of them went to make suggestions on the actors who would be best to play the lead roles in the second instalment. A few even took a dig at him suggesting the pair of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Here are some of their comments.

I think Abhishek bachan and John Abraham should be casted again..they did full Justice to the first one

Akki, John and dipika will be good casting for Dostana 2

Try this with Ayushmann and Rajkumar

Kartik Sid and Anushka will be best

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will be good casting for Dostana 2

It's official @hardikpandya7 & @klrahul11 in d lead for Dostana2

How about John and Abhishek? Crazy but it just might work

We want to see mass Megastar ranveer Sir and you in lead roles

