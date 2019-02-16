A Pakistani school was suspended after its students danced to 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' at an event with an Indian flag in the background.

The performance was put up by students of Mama Baby Care School in Karachi.

Officials of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institution, Sindh (DIRPIS) suspended the registration of the school citing that the incident hurt the 'nation's dignity' and was promoting 'Indian Culture'. DIRPIS came across a video of the students dancing to the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and formed a three-member committee to look into the incident.

"Promoting Indian culture in educational institutions was against Pakistan's national dignity which could not be tolerated in any circumstances," DIRPIS registrar Rafia Javed was quoted as saying by PTI.

The school's registration was then suspended after the committee discovered that the song was not a mistake but was chosen on purpose. The DIRPIS also demanded an explanation from the school's director within three days of the notice issued to the school. However, the director did not respond to the notice which led to the cancellation of his school's registration.

The school's vice president, Fathima, said that the event was to educate the students of the different cultures of countries around the world. According to PTI, she said that there were also pieces about US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries. She also blamed reporters for twisting the matter.

This news comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are high after 49 CRPF jawans were killed in an IED explosion in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The mastermind behind the attack was said to be Pakistan terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad. Due to this, India has removed the 'Most Favoured Nation' status from Pakistan and is also going to move the United Nations to give a global terrorist label to Masood Azhar, the leader of JeM.