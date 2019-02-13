Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan now share a good rapport, but there was a time when the PK actor had said something that did not just hurt SRK but his family too.

Aamir had once in his blog written that Shah Rukh was licking his feet while he was feeding him biscuits. It had turned out that it was his dog that was named as "Shah Rukh".

"I'm sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?" he had written in the blog.

This for obvious reasons had immensely irked SRK fans, who had slammed the actor left, right and centre online. Although, he had later clarified saying that the dog was named after Shah Rukh by caretakers of his house, who were his big fans, and the blog was written just for fun, he continued to receive flak for a long time.

Even the Zero actor had expressed his discontent at Aamir's words, and had added that his children were Aamir's big fans but not anymore. During one of his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir had again clarified that he did not want to hurt anyone, and he had extended unconditional apology to Shah Rukh and his family if he had hurt their sentiments.

Nonetheless, both the superstars have now left the controversy behind, and are often seen bonding with each other at various events.

On the work front, both Aamir and SRK's last movies – Thugs of Hindostan and Zero respectively failed to impress the audience. The two movies were much awaited, but could not generate the expected box office numbers.