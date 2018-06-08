Kapil Sharma, who had been going through a rough phase, has tweeted for the first time in the past two months after going on an abusive rant against Vickey Lalwani and Spotboye.

The Family Time With Kapil Sharma host tweeted the YouTube link of Punjabi singer and friend Dr Zeus's newly released single Tha Tha and also invited his fans to join him for a chat session.

Earlier, following an ugly spat, Kapil sent a legal notice to the journalist and entertainment portal for publishing defamatory articles and character assassination. He also demanded an unconditional public apology from Lalwani within seven days of receiving the notice.

Last month, Kapil had shared a copy of his police complaint on Twitter in which he accused Lalwani of publishing defamatory articles against him on his website with a malicious intent. During this time, Kapil refused to speak to the media and disappeared from Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that Kapil Sharma was on heavy medication and has been taking almost 23 medicines every day. It was also one of the reasons why his new comedy show Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off-air and put on hold by the channel.

According to reports, Kapil had been constantly cancelling the shoots of his new show which is why the channel had to run the previous episodes to keep the show going.

Fans started enquiring about his health condition and informed the comedian how they missed him during his absence from the small screen.

"Good to see you on twitter after long time,hope your health is fine now,waiting for your shows," a fan asked Kapil on Twitter.

To which, Kapil replied that he is fine now and will be back with his new show soon.

When fans asked the reason behind his sudden disappearance, Kapil Sharma said that he was travelling.

Hello friends .. hope all well .. let's have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide https://t.co/R0JhG2paOt — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

M good Saleem ji.. shukriya — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

Traveling — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

Over the past one year, Kapil's career nosedived following his mid-air brawl with his friend Sunil Grover who became popular as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati with Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Both shows went off-air after reaching high TRP points.

After carrying the burden of the failure of his feature film Firangi last year, the comedian vowed to come back strongly with his new comedy show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But he failed to tickle the funny bones of the audience and soon Sony TV put the show on hold after airing only two episodes citing low TRP and the comedian's bad health.

Kapil is now hoping to bounce back soon after he takes some me time to recuperate.