Kapil Sharma took a massive dig at Udit Narayan's 'kiss controversy' in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The promo of the upcoming episode features - Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani. Kapil is seen taking a dig at Udit Narayan's 'kiss controversy' as he compares him to Shaan.

Kapil's dig

Kapil begins with praising the ever-smiling Shaan and then moves on to roasting Narayan. "Shaan bhai aur Udit sir, dono haste haste gaate hain, dono se milne fan stage par aate hain. Yeh baat alag hai ki Shaan bhai jaadu ki jhappi dete hai aur Udit ji toh jaadu ki kardete hain (Shaan and Udit sit, both sing smiling. Fans come to meet them on stage. But, Shaan gives a magical hug while Udit does some other magic)," he said.

Roasts Sidhu

Not just this, Kapil is also seen roasting Navjot Singh Sidhu for flirting with Archana Puran Singh on the show. "Ishq jinko hai vatan se, khudi ko mitate rahenge. Shamma mehfil main jalti rahegi aur parwaane mehfil main aate rahenge (Those who love the country will keep sacrificing themselves. The flame will keep burning and the moths will keep coming)," he said.

Soon after Sidhu's shayari, Kapil quipped with a sharp retort. He said, "Shamma bhale hi jalti rahe, parwaane aur bhi aate rahenge, jaise hi camera hata, hum Archana ka haath dabate rahenge (The flame will keep burning and the moths will keep coming. As soon as the camera moves away, he can't stop touching Archana's hands)."

Udit Narayan kiss controversy

It was in February this year that Udit Narayan had landed himself in a major controversy. The 'Pehla Nasha' singer was seen suddenly kissing a female fan on the lips when she kissed him on the cheek. The legendary singer's move had left the fan girl shocked and visibly uncomfortable. The singer received massive backlash on social media but went on to call it just a fan's love in an interview. He also urged everyone to not make a big deal out of it.

"Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hai... (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)?" he had told HT.

"There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)," he concluded.