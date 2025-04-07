From Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Chopra to Jaya Bachchan, Salim Khan; several celebs came down to pay their last respects to late Manoj Kumar. The veteran actor passed away after a long battle with illness on April 4, 2025. His prayer meet was attended by several big names from the industry. Udit Narayan also visited the Kranti actor's residence to offer condolences.

However, a video doing the rounds has made netizens lose their cool at the singer. In the video, Udit Narayan was seen smiling and posing for the cameras. Social media is irked with the 'Pehla Nasha' singer's mannerisms.

Social media irked

"Shameless people laughing at someone's death," a social media user wrote. "Don't kiss someone there too Udit ji," another social media user commented. "Why they smile on condolence?" asked an Instagram user.

"He is laughing, not praying," another Instagram user commented. "Has he gone to a party or to a prayer meet? Why is he smiling so much," read a comment. "Why is he smiling?" another comment read.

"Only Prem Chopra and Zayed Khan look sensitive, rest everyone is smiling and laughing," one more of the comments read. "Has he come to laugh or express grief?" a person asked. "Don't start kissing someone there too," another person dropped a sarcastic remark for Udit Narayan.

Udit Narayan on kissing controversy

Udit Narayan had recently been in news when he had kissed a female fan on her lips while she had come to take a selfie. The female fan kissed Udit on his cheeks and the singer immediately kissed her on the lips. The video went viral with many slamming the singer for his inappropriate behaviour.

"Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)?" he had told HT.

"There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)," he further added.