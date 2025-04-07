Legendary actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last on April 4, 2025. The veteran actor's death left behind a huge void in the industry. His wife, Shashi Goswami could be seen crying inconsolably and looking devastated at the passing away of her husband. The two had been married for almost six decades.

Manoj Kumar and his wife, Shashi preferred keeping their private lives guarded. The duo seldom made appearances at any party and found comfort in just one another's company. The duo never spoke about their relationship except for once, in an interview with Dainik Jagran. The Kranti actor revealed that it was during his graduation that he saw Shashi for the first time.

Just looking at one another

The Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actor said that for over a year and a half, the two would just look at each other from a distance. "During my graduation days, I used to go to old Delhi to one of my friend's home for studying, and that's when I saw Shashi for the first time in my life. God's swear, I have never seen any girl with some bad intentions in my whole life, but there was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take away my eyes from her face," Bollywoodshaadis quoted him telling Dainik Jagran.

"And for one and a half years, both of us had seen each other from a distance. Because none of us had the courage to speak to the other at that time," he further added.

How love blossomed

Manoj Kumar added that once they went to watch a film with a group of friends. "After watching the film together with our friends, we had started meeting more frequently. While my parents had no objection against our relationship, it was Shashi's brother and mother, who were against us. I used to go to my college's terrace, and Shashi used to go to her house's terrace so that both of us can see each other from not getting caught by anyone," he further added.

Differences choices but mutual respect

The two also spoke about how they have strikingly opposite taste in music and films. The two cleared that they like opposite genres. But, added that if one of them is watching something, the other sits through to respect the person's choices.

"Not many people understand the true meaning of marriage as it's not about sticking to your partner for all the good things he/she has in them. But to adjust with some of their limitations too and to support them in their weak zones," the added.

Shashi Goswami on insecurities

One of the most handsome actors back then, Manoj Kumar had no dearth of female attention. His wife had revealed that she used to have her doubts but he knew his limits. She also added that Manoj Kumar honoured the things she didn't like and never used to step beyond that.

"I used to doubt him a lot of times, but he had always told me that going on the sets for the shooting is like going to temple for him. That place is like a temple for him. Also, he was aware of the things that I don't like and his limits too," she further mentioned.

Manoj Kumar had then said that he used to go to sets at 10 amd used to be home by 6 pm. He added that he would dedicate all his time after this to his parents, wife and children. He mentioned how he followed this throughout his career and that became a big reason behind the success of successful married life.