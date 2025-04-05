Legendary actor Manoj Kumar was laid to rest on Saturday, April 5, with full state honours. His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai and was attended by several industry friends, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Zayed Khan, Anu Malik, Rajpal Yadav, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others.

Several photos and videos from Manoj Kumar's antim darshan have gone viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Manoj Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, is seen breaking down while bidding him a tearful goodbye. The actor's son, Kunal Goswami, was also seen with folded hands, performing the last rites.

Manoj Kumar's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian national flag. Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan were among those who paid their last respects.

Another visual shows Zayed Khan sitting on his knees and touching Manoj Kumar's wife's feet. He was also seen consoling one of the children from the late actor's family with a warm hug.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, fondly remembered as "Bharat Kumar," passed away on Friday morning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to the hospital, the primary cause of his death was heart-related complications, while the secondary cause was "decompensated liver cirrhosis.

Following the news of his demise, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the legendary figure on X (formerly Twitter). SRK wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be 'Bharat' to us."

Following the actor's passing on Friday, celebrities like Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Prem Chopra, Dharmendra, and Raveena Tandon visited Manoj Kumar's residence to pay their last respects.

Most of the celebs took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes.