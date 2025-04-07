Jaya Bachchan has a strange equation with the paparazzi. The love-hate relationship between her and the shutterbugs always grabs the spotlight. The veteran actress was recently spotted at late Manoj Kumar's prayer meet. Mrs Bachchan was leaving the prayer meet when she lost her cool. And unlike other times, this time social media also supported her.

What went down

It so happened that while Jaya was exiting, an aged lady came upto her to ask for a selfie. The Instant Bollywood video shows that the lady patted on Jaya's back and then asked her for a selfie. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress turned back to see that the old lady's husband was waiting with his phone to click her picture. However, Jaya was quick to lash out at them for asking for a selfie at such an inappropriate time.

Social media reactions

Jaya held that lady's hand and pushed her towards the other side to go back. The husband too bit his tongue in regret. The scenario didn't go unnoticed by social media. "She is not just angry, she has gone mad now," wrote a social media user. "She is always in angry mode," another user commented.

"If you want pictures take a picture with army men. They are real hero," read a comment. "Why do you give importance to such arrogant people," another comment read. "Public has made you and you are allergic to the same public?" asked a person in the comments section. "Don't think any human should be her fan," another person commented.

"Why even people wants to click pictures with her!!!" wondered an Instagram user. "She is such a bad lady," another Instagram user wrote.

Decoding the situation

However, truth be told, both the ladies seem to be at fault. While the old lady should have judged the sensitive nature of the situation and shouldn't have asked for a selfie at a prayer meet. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan could have also politely refused her the selfie, instead of shooing her away like that.