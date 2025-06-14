The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to get bigger and better with the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu. This would mark his return as the celebrity judge on the show after six years. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh, who has been a constant on the show the last few years. Before the start of the show, Sidhu took to his vlog and claimed that he was behind making Kapil Sharma a success.

Sidhu's presence in Kapil's show

Navjot Singh Sidhu recalled the days of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and how it gave birth to comedians like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. Not just that, he added how he was one of the judges on the show and spotted Kapil. However, Kapil was exploited in 'Comedy Circus' and went back to Sidhu for help.

"Kapil Sharma rose to fame after he appeared in the show Laughter Challenge. Later, he was exploited in Comedy Circus, he didn't have an identity of his own," Sidhu told his audience. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that Kapil came to him after 'Comedy Circus' and said that the channel was ready to give him any show, if he could bring Navjot Singh Sidhu in it.

TRP game

"After my Bigg Boss stint, Kapil Sharma came to me and said, 'Paaji, I have a request. If you will agree to be part of my show, they will give me an independent show.' I was like who, 'He said Raj Nayak sahab'. Raj Nayak was the head of Colors back then. He wanted me to be the judge of the show. He wanted me as he wanted to increase the channel's TRP. We met over breakfast and I agreed to do it," Sidhu revealed.

Navjot added that it was he who advised Kapil to get guests on the show like Dharmendra. And from there on, the TRPs soared.

"I suggested Kapil Sharma to work on the show's format and how he should present it. When I came, we didn't have any guest. I suggested him to bring Dharmendra on show, and he did. When he came and shared rare anecdotes from his life and journey as an actor, it took the show's TRP to another level. I had to leave the show for political reasons. Ever since, people missed me on the show and requested me to be back on the show," he further mentioned.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming from 21st June at 8 pm on Netflix.