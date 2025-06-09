For years, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has entertained audiences with his impeccable comic timing on The Kapil Sharma Show. After dominating television, he ventured into a new format with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. However, despite its initial buzz, the show struggled to match the success of its predecessor and wrapped up within four months. The first season featured several high-profile guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

A few months later, Season 2 premiered, but it too failed to strike a chord with the audience on Netflix.

Now, in June 2025, the makers have officially announced the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The promo dropped on Monday morning, and it came with a huge surprise for both fans and Archana Puran Singh, as Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a comeback to the show. Yes, you read that right!

Sidhu, who was replaced by Archana following his controversial political remarks, is back. The promo shows Archana blindfolded as Kapil leads her to a surprise meeting with Sidhu. On realising Sidhu's return, Archana almost faints, and Kapil cheekily warns her that Sidhu might not let her speak anymore. The promo cuts to Sidhu delivering a hilarious shayari in his signature style, teasing a new beginning.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Sidhu paaji's return. While some were thrilled, others hailed Archana as the OG laughter queen.

Speaking about Sidhu's comeback, Kapil Sharma expressed his excitement, "Humne promise kiya tha ki har Funnyvaar badhega humaara parivaar, and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji back with us. Along with Archana ji, we'll be enjoying chutkules, shayaris, and loads of masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season, jokes and laughter are both triple the fun!"

Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared his thoughts on returning, "Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like coming home. It's a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people—the fans and well-wishers who loved our camaraderie and wanted more. I'm delighted Netflix has brought this bouquet of beautiful people together again. A smile doesn't cost a cent, but it's worth millions—and this show is God's instrument to spread happiness. I'm honoured to be a part of it once more."

He added with flair, "Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, guzra zamana phir se laut ke aaya hai! Main yun hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan dobara—mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai." (Guru, together we adorned this home, and a bygone era has returned! I didn't come back just like that—it's the people's love that brought me here.)

Joining Kapil Sharma to bring the madness back are fan-favourites Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres on June 21, only on Netflix.