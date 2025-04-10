Health often takes a backseat in today's fast-paced world and with erratic working hours. Irregular sleep patterns, junk food consumption, and a lack of exercise frequently lead to weight gain and an overall decline in well-being. Beyond physical health, mental well-being also takes a toll.

Over the years, many individuals have strived for a healthier lifestyle, with several celebrities leading the way by prioritizing fitness, diet, and immunity. From Karan Johar, Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Chanchlani to Adnan Sami, Nita Ambani, and Ram Kapoor, many have undergone dramatic weight transformations that caught public attention.

The latest to join the bandwagon of fitness and weight loss is comedian Kapil Sharma.

Kapil was recently spotted at the airport on Wednesday, and the clip went viral in no time. What caught everyone's eye was how noticeably slimmer he looked. His drastic weight loss left fans both surprised and concerned.

He kept his airport look comfy and casual, opting for a grey co-ord set paired with matching sneakers and stylish sunglasses.

Fans are shocked seeing Kapil's transformation.

One user wrote, "Kitna zyada weight loss kar liya hai Kapil Sharma ne (Kapil has lost a lot of weight)."

Some even expressed concern, with one comment reading, "He looks unwell."

Many even drew comparisons to filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently made headlines for his own weight transformation.



Others compared his transformation to that of filmmaker Karan Johar.

"A new trend is going on in Bollywood—everyone is becoming so thin. First Karan Johar, and now him," said another.

A third comment read, "Karan Johar ke baad Kapil bhi on the same track (After Karan Johar, Kapil is also on the same path)."

This isn't the first time Kapil has undergone a physical transformation. A few years ago, he shed a significant amount of weight but eventually gained it back. Now, with this new leaner look, speculation about his health and fitness regime is at an all-time high.

Work Front

Kapil Sharma is set to reprise his role in the sequel to his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was originally released in 2015. The sequel promises a new twist, more comedy, and a fresh direction under filmmaker Anukalp Goswami.