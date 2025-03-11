In today's fast-paced life, health often takes a backseat. Irregular sleep patterns, junk food consumption, and a lack of exercise contribute to weight gain and an overall decline in well-being. Beyond physical health, mental well-being also suffers.

Over the years, many individuals have strived for a healthier lifestyle, and several celebrities have led the way by prioritizing fitness, diet, and immunity. From Karan Johar, Tanmay Bhat, and Ashish Chanchlani to Adnan Sami and Nita Ambani, who continues to focus on fitness at 61. Let's take a look at their inspiring fitness journeys.

Tanmay Bhat's incredible weight loss journey

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has captivated the public with his remarkable weight loss journey, shedding over 50 kilos. His transformation has sparked widespread interest online.

In an earlier podcast, Tanmay shared insightful tips that contributed to his success, emphasizing the importance of health, lifestyle changes, and mental resilience. He dedicates two hours daily to physical activity, which includes gym sessions and his favorite sport, badminton. He advised, "Build a time block even for 20 minutes. Train 3-4 times a week. Play outdoor sports."

Initially, Tanmay followed a conventional fitness routine, waking up early for the gym and focusing solely on weightlifting.

Nita Ambani's fitness mantra at 61

On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani inspired women to prioritize their health and well-being. In a video shared on Instagram, she unveiled her fitness routine, proving that it's never too late to focus on self-care.

"It's not about fighting age; it's about owning it. If I can do this, so can you," she said in a video by Her Circle.

Ambani follows a disciplined fitness regimen to maintain strength, flexibility, and overall wellness. She works out 5-6 days a week, focusing on leg workouts, upper body strength, core stability, and back exercises. Yoga, stretching, and core workouts are essential parts of her routine.

She also enjoys swimming, aqua exercises, walking 5,000-7,000 steps daily, and practicing Bharatanatyam, a dance form she has loved since childhood.

She follows a vegetarian diet and emphasized, "After the age of 30, women lose about 3-8% muscle mass per decade. This accelerates with age, leading to decreased bone density, mobility, and strength."

"Leg days are my favorite. I have the strong legs of a dancer, having practiced Bharatanatyam since I was six. But I like to mix it up—legs, upper body, back—each day focuses on a different part. I work out 5-6 days a week," she shared.

Ambani's inspiring message serves as a reminder: Self-care is not a luxury—it's a necessity. She encouraged women, saying, "Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week, can make a difference."

Ram Kapoor's stunning transformation

Popular actor Ram Kapoor shed more than 50 kg through a combination of healthy eating, exercise, and a balanced lifestyle. His transformation pictures shocked many, with netizens speculating that he had undergone surgery or used weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Speaking to ETimes, Ram Kapoor dismissed these claims, saying, "Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way—by changing my mindset, lifestyle, and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there's nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset. Fitness isn't about the number on the scale; it's about feeling strong, energetic, and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress. Today, I feel like my 25-year-old self again—physically, mentally, and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It's a complete turnaround from where I was."

He revealed that at his heaviest, he weighed 140 kg while filming Neeyat and Jubilee. "Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy. I'd feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury, and struggled even with basic movement. That's when I realized I couldn't go on like this. I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritizing my own health."

Karan Johar's weight loss journey

Karan Johar made headlines with his drastic weight-loss transformation. Rumors of his use of Ozempic for weight loss had surfaced on social media. At the IIFA Digital Awards, he subtly addressed the speculations surrounding his fitness journey.

During a media interaction at the awards night, Karan revealed his secret to weight loss, stating, "It's about being healthy, eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good."

Speculations about Karan taking Ozempic gained traction when Maheep Kapoor mentioned it in her Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This isn't the first time Karan has addressed the rumors. Earlier, he posted a screenshot of a comment from an X user that read: "Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives."

Reacting to the claims, Karan criticized how people were giving Ozempic credit for his hard work. "Being healthy, eating well, and reinventing your nutrition takes effort! And Ozempic gets all the credit??" he wrote.

Badshah's drastic weight loss

Singer-rapper Badshah left netizens impressed with his weight loss. On Monday, the 39-year-old artist shared a post-workout video from the gym, showing off his transformation. Wearing a black vest and matching gym shorts, he addressed fans while flexing his muscles.

Badshah spoke about his dedication to the gym and eating clean. This isn't the first time he has been in the spotlight for his fitness journey. Back in 2022, he revealed that he had made a conscious decision to adopt a healthier lifestyle. He also shared that he suffers from sleep apnea, which motivated him to prioritize his health and make better dietary choices.

Shilpa Shirodkar's shocking weight loss inside Bigg Boss

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss, revealed that she lost 11 kilograms during her time in the house.

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed she lost 11 kilograms during her time in the Bigg Boss house and an additional 2 kilograms afterward, bringing her total weight loss to approximately 13-14 kilograms.

Shilpa is now following a structured diet plan to maintain her weight loss. "I am now on a proper diet. I have to maintain this weight loss, and in fact, I want to lose even more weight because, on screen, you always appear bigger. I'm trying to control my portions and stick to just one or two meals a day," she revealed.

Ashish Chanchlani gets inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani stunned everyone with his transformation. His weight loss journey was inspired by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. After meeting the Bollywood superstar at a party, where Khan encouraged him to focus on losing weight, Chanchlani decided to take action.

He embarked on a rigorous fitness routine that included intense workouts, cardio, and strength training, leading to a significant transformation.

Sonakshi Sinha's fitness journey

Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding approximately 30 kg. She embraced a disciplined fitness routine that combined weight training, cardio, and yoga under expert guidance.

Adnan Sami

How can one forget Adnan Sami's inspiring weight loss journey? The singer has shed nearly 130 kgs.