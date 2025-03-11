It was a star-studded weekend as the IIFA Awards unfolded over three days. The digital awards were held on March 8, while the main and popular awards took place on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan.

Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 10 awards. Kartik Aaryan also had a successful night, while Kill took home multiple trophies.

Let's take a look at who won what!

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

As Nitanshi Goel won the award for her debut in Laapataa Ladies, she found herself overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the award for her portrayal of Phool Kumari in the film. Veterans Boman Irani and Bobby Deol presented her with the award.

Nitanshi got emotional and teary-eyed while thanking the film's team and her family.

she said, "I wasn't expecting this. I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."

Nitanshi beat Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Yami Gautam (Article 370), and Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2) to bag her first major acting award.

She added, "Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

After receiving the honour, Nitanshi spoke about the overwhelming nature of the moment. "The first thing I did was cry and try to put together a speech because I couldn't believe it was happening. Then I gave my mom a big hug, and a huge hug to Kiran ma'am. It was all just happy tears," she said.

Nitanshi expressed excitement about working with more stars. "There are so many people on my list," she said, adding, "But Shah Rukh sir tops the chart, followed by Kartik Aaryan. It would be amazing to work with any of them."

A look at digital award winners

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Series category

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi

Best Story (Original): Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar for Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Best Docu-Series/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Ishq Hai for Mismatched Season 3