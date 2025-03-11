It was a star-studded night as Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, enthralled the audience at IIFA with their performances.

While SRK didn't host this time, the 2025 edition of IIFA was helmed by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.

On Sunday, during the grand finale, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire as they grooved to Koi Ladki Hai from their iconic 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

Madhuri also captivated the crowd with mesmerizing performances on Maar Daala (Devdas), Choli Ke Peeche, and more. Meanwhile, SRK set the stage ablaze with his electrifying dance to some of his biggest hits, including Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se), Dard-E-Disco (Om Shanti Om), Say Shava Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), and Zinda Banda (Jawan).

For his Koi Ladki Hai performance, SRK donned a shimmering golden shirt paired with black denim, while Madhuri dazzled in a glittery black outfit. Later, for Chaiyya Chaiyya, the superstar switched to a striking red glittery blazer over an all-black ensemble.

Netizens were left gushing over Madhuri and SRK's performance

At the red carpet, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, a look that was shared by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, in a stunning photo.

Shah Rukh arrived in Jaipur on Friday and received a warm welcome from fans at the airport. Before leaving, he greeted and waved at them, prompting loud cheers.

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The makers are yet to officially announce the film.