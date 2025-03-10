India and New Zealand clashed in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday night, March 9, with all eyes on the high-stakes match. However, despite India's historic win, it was Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal—who wasn't even part of the playing squad—who grabbed headlines for his personal life.

Several pictures and videos of Chahal enjoying the final and sharing hearty laughs with RJ Mahvash in the stands have gone viral. Their candid eye contact and endless laughter, captured on camera, fueled dating rumors.

After India won the Champions Trophy, Mahvash took to social media and dropped videos and photos with Chalal on her Instagram profile.

Take a look:

For the unversed, reports of Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma's divorce surfaced last month.

Amid the buzz surrounding Chahal and RJ Mahvash's growing bond, Dhanashree dropped a new dance reel on her official Instagram handle. She was seen grooving carefree, seemingly unfazed by the dating rumors.

Netizens flocked to social media, praising Dhanashree for her dance skills and confidence.

Meanwhile, during Chahal and Dhanashree's rumored divorce proceedings, reports claimed that she had demanded ₹60 crore as alimony. However, her family later issued a statement denying these claims.

This isn't the first time RJ Mahvash and Chahal have been spotted together. The duo also raised eyebrows when they attended a Christmas brunch together.

At that time, RJ Mahvash slammed the media and netizens by calling it "baseless" speculation.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

Born in Aligarh, India, RJ Mahvash is a prominent radio jockey, content creator, and film producer. She started her career during her final year of college, securing a position at Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. She later ventured into film production and is associated with the upcoming project Section 108.