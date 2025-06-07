'Liver's portion was cut, removed cancerous tumour': Dipika Kakar out of ICU after 3 days; Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update

TV actor Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. She underwent a 14-hour-long surgery and is currently in recovery. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been regularly updating fans about her health on social media, and recently informed everyone that Dipika is stable. He also requested fans to keep her in their prayers.

Shoaib shared a seven-minute video on his YouTube channel, where he spoke about Dipika's condition post-surgery. He said that Dipika is now out of the ICU and is recovering in the hospital.

Dipika Kakar out of ICU after Cancer Surgery; actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update

He shared, "As it's Eid Al Adha on Saturday, and Friday, Dipika came out of the ICU, I am really grateful that she is with us. She was in the ICU for three days, and her condition kept improving after the surgery. In the evening, doctors decided to shift her to a regular room. She will stay here for a few more days as the surgery was major — she was in the OT for 14 hours."

Shoaib also shared that he was with Dipika until 8:30 a.m. before the surgery began, and she was shifted to the ICU at 11:30 p.m. Although doctors had warned that the procedure would take time, he admitted that by 6–7 p.m., he and the family began to panic.

He revealed that the doctors had to operate on her liver and remove a small portion due to the tumour. Additionally, Dipika underwent gallbladder removal surgery. Shoaib added, "She will stay in the hospital for another three to five days as advised by the doctors. The surgery was major... she was in the OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil waqt tha (It was a very difficult time)."

Despite the pain from her stitches, Dipika is now doing better. After being on a liquid diet for three days, she has resumed eating solid food and has even started walking. Her blood reports are currently normal.

"Jo bhi uska tumour tha, woh bahut hi acche se bahar aa gaya hai. (The tumour was out) The gallbladder was also removed as it had a stone. Since there was a tumour in the liver, a small portion of the liver was also cut. There's nothing to worry about because the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," Shoaib explained. He also mentioned that Dipika's tumour has been sent for a biopsy, and the results are expected in a few days.

On their son Ruhaan

Shoaib also shared that their toddler, Ruhaan, stayed without Dipika for three days. On the last day, he began crying and was brought to the hospital to meet his mother. After spending some time with her, he returned home.

Earlier, Dipika had taken to Instagram to reveal her diagnosis to fans. Part of her emotional note read, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... Walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis-ball-sized tumour in the liver... and discovering that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult times we have ever experienced."