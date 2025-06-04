TV actor Dipika Kakar, who was recently diagnosed with liver cancer, underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for tumour removal on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a health update on social media, informing fans that Dipika is stable and urged everyone to keep her in their prayers.

On Wednesday, June 4, Shoaib took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Hi everyone, sorry I couldn't update you last night—it was a long surgery. She was in the OT for 14 hours. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support—it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her."

Dipika had revealed her cancer diagnosis on May 28 in an emotional Instagram post, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... Walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver... and then discovering that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous). It has been one of the most difficult times we have seen and experienced!"

She added, "With my entire family by my side and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too, InshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love, Dipika."

Dipika also shared in her vlog that doctors had assured her she would be cured once the tumour was surgically removed. Shoaib had earlier revealed that she was also experiencing pain due to a gallbladder stone.

Work front

On the professional front, Dipika recently made her television comeback after a four-year hiatus with a stint on the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef. However, her journey was cut short after she was forced to leave the show due to a shoulder injury.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's relationship has been cherished by fans for years. After her separation from her first husband, Raunak Samson, in 2015, Dipika met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023.