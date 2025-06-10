It was hard to imagine anyone replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in Kapil's popular comedy show. But Archana Puran Singh not only replaced him but also cemented her position as the celebrity judge on the show. After more than six years, Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to make a comeback on the show. The new promo shows Navjot returning with his trademark style.

While fans are elated with the news, many wondered about Archana's future in the show. However, Kapil Sharma has cleared the air, and it will be triple the fun this time around. "Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!" he wrote sharing the promo.

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will now have Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had left the show in 2019 unceremoniously. While the official reason behind the same remains unknown, several factors were cited to be the reason.

The reasons

Sidhu's statement on the Pulwama attack had triggered nationwide backlash. From political figures to the common people, everyone had lashed out at Sidhu and demanded his resignation too. Sony TV reportedly sacked Navjot Singh Sidhu and brought in Archana Puran Singh.

Sidhu had later said that the show was a bouquet but it fell apart. "There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius," he said on The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel.