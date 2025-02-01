'Hum log decent hai..': Udit Narayan calls female Fan 'Deewani' after Kissing Her on lip during his concert; fans disgusted

Udit Narayan is one of the most loved singers, having entertained generations with his soulful music and songs. The veteran singer continues to enthral audiences and regularly performs at various concerts. Known for his impromptu singing and ability to captivate even Gen Z with his live performances, Udit recently came under scrutiny and faced massive backlash for an incident at his latest concert.

Udit Narayan faces flak for lip-kissing a female fan During Concert

Udit Narayan sparked controversy after he kissed a female fan on the lips during a live performance, leading to widespread criticism.

In a clip shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Udit is heard singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani. During the performance, several female fans approach him for selfies. Udit kneels for the picture.

The video also shows another woman trying to hug and kiss Udit Narayan, he kissed her on the cheek. He then kissed another woman on the lips. The crowd cheered, and more fans continued to line up for selfies with the singer.

As soon as the video went viral, Udit Narayan's kiss sparked controversy, receiving backlash from a section of online audiences.

One user wrote, "How can Udit Narayan kiss a girl who was kissing him without his consent? Unacceptable. All men are same."

While another user wrote, "Udit Narayan..no way.. i hope this is AI.. if not.. the whole legacy is destroyed.."

The third one mentioned, "What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust. Why did he not kiss the guy taking a selfie with him??"

A netizen also shared a video clip from the event and shared a post on X that read, "Udit Narayan has a history of such predatory behaviour and yet he remains scot-free which is shocking. What's even more shocking is that none of the women slapped him back after the act. That's supposed to be the normal initial reaction."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the singer has responded to the controversy.

He said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hai... "(Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."

All you need to know about Udit Narayan's work

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year and has won four National Film Awards.